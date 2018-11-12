Anti-polio campaign begins with special focus on Bajaur, Khyber districts

PESHAWAR: Three days oral polio vaccination (OPV) campaign is starting in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Monday) with an increased focus on vaccinating every child in Bajaur and Khyber.

The three-day anti-polio campaign would continue from November 12 to 14, under the supervision and security provided by district health officers, deputy commissioners, and security forces, which will be followed by catch-up of missed children and surveillance.

A total of 8,96,205 children, below the age of 5 years, will be vaccinated with only oral polio vaccination in seven tribal districts by 4,084 teams, comprising 3,777 mobile, 215 fixed and 92 transit teams.

Programme Manager of Expanded Programme on Immunisation/PEI Dr Iftikhar Ali said, “There will be increased focus on vaccinating every child, especially, children on the move, in the tribal districts, particularly Bajaur and Khyber Districts, as two polio cases from Bajaur and one from Khyber have been confirmed since last anti-polio campaign in September 2018.”

The official said that enhanced efforts had been planned for improving the quality and increase monitoring in Bajaur and Khyber tribal districts during the campaign.

Dr Iftikhar Ali said, “Virus is still in circulation and could strike to harm any unimmunised child.”

In a recent meeting for the tribal districts polio coordination, Governor Shah Farman termed polio eradication as a noble cause which is one of the top most priorities of the present government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a meeting of National Task Force on Polio Eradication in Islamabad on Friday. He reiterated the commitment of the federal and provincial governments towards polio eradication by continuing to provide every possible required support.