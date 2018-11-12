Mon Nov 12, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2018
Housing task force seeks details from Mansehra admin

MANSEHRA: A task force constituted by the prime minister for construction of five million houses in the country has sought details of government-owned land from the district administration.

Sources said that the district administration had already provided details of land owned by various public sector departments in the district to the task force but now they have inquired about vacant lands where houses could be built and given away to penurious and deserving families.

The deputy commissioner had given details of land measuring 250,000 kanals in four tehsils including Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi and Baffa-Pakhal. The task force has given the district administration one-week time to submit the details.

