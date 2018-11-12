Deployment of Levies force in Jamrud notified

JAMRUD: Acting on the directives of deputy commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Jamrud tehsil on Sunday notified the deployment of Levies force in various checkposts and sensitive places to beef-up security arrangements.

Saleem Jan Marwat said that the deployment of Levies force would boost security, adding that complete transparency was observed in posting of the officials. Meanwhile, the elders welcomed the introduction of platoons system in the district.