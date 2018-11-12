Rain ruins decider as NZ, Pakistan share series

DUBAI: Pakistan played what had looked like a solid enough game to finally win n ODI series against New Zealand, but when luck is out, it finds unique ways of making its presence felt. In this case, it was rain in the desert of Dubai that brought a watery end to proceedings seven overs into the New Zealand chase.

Shaheen Afridi had removed dangerman Colin Munro in the first over in a chase of 280, and even though George Worker and Henry Nicholls had begun to rebuild, New Zealand will be much the happier side to shake hands in this manner.

It’s hard not to wonder where this Pakistan side has been all along. Batting first against a team that has tormented them recently, Pakistan cast away the trepidation they appear to carry whenever they come up against an elite team of late, bossing the innings throughout as they racked up 279. A 108-run partnership between the irrepressible Babar Azam and an irresistible Haris Sohail today was at the heart of the domination, but in truth, Pakistan had control all along, with nothing that New Zealand did holding them back for long enough. There were three half-centuries for Pakistan, but it wasn’t until Haris Sohail came that they shifted gears. In a magnificent innings just when Pakistan needed to ensure they didn’t fall away, he delivered against his favourite opposition. A glorious cover drive off Ish Sodhi got him off the mark, and was only a harbinger of what was to come. He swiftly took over as the senior partner from Babar as Pakistan’s run rate shot up, each stroke he played more a work of art than a functional tool to get his side going. The best shot perhaps came against Trent Boult, a straight drive over the bowler’s head that perfectly pierced the gap between mid-on and mid-off. Boult was the unlikely man Pakistan chose to target today.

The bowler has tormented Pakistan several times over the years, but today, Pakistan shook off any doubts they had and targeted the leader of New Zealand’s pace attack. It didn’t help the left-armer wasn’t having his best day; New Zealand in general were guilty of being too short and wide to batsmen who expertly exploited that. But it was in particular the liking Haris took to Boult that set the tone for Pakistan’s surge.