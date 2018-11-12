First lady visits rehabilitation centre

LAHORE: Buhra Bibi, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s spouse Sunday visited the rehabilitation centre Fountain House and mingled with mentally-challenged women and children there, Geo News reported.

Bushra Bibi, accompanied by a friend, visited various wards of the facility and was briefed on medical facilities provided to the patients. She also heard issues of the facility’s residents.

Women at the facility thanked the first lady for the visit and also took selfies with her. Bushra Bibi’s first trip as first lady was to an orphanage in Lahore early September.

In her first message for the public on August 18, Bushra Bibi said she was more concerned than happy over Imran becoming prime minister.

Talking to Geo News on phone, Bushra Bibi shared PM Imran’s goal to eradicate poverty and bring reforms in the health and education sectors of the country.