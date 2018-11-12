Nankana patients suffer as only cardiologist transferred

NANKANA SAHIB: Patients are facing severe problems due to transfer of the only cardiologist of DHQ Hospital Nankana, Dr Sadia, to Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore. Now most of the cardiac patients are being referred to big cities. People from different walks of life, including district bar association president Akram Bhatti and Anjumin-e-Tajran president Sheikh M Tariq have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to reappoint Dr Sadia to DHQ Hospital.