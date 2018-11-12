Contractors misused payment in clean drinking water project: NAB

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has claimed that contractors misused the mobilisation advance payments and installed only a small number of water filtration plants under the ‘Clean Drinking Water for All’ project.

It accused them of causing loss of millions of rupees to the exchequer.

As per the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the contract of the project Clean Drinking Water for All was awarded to M/S Ideal Hydrotech System in November 2007 for installation of 1,159 water filtration plants costing Rs2.5 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tribal districts and Gilgit-Baltistan (formerly Northern Areas).

As per the initial information, the NAB claimed that M/S Ideal Hydrotech System entered into a joint venture and formed a new company, M/S Ideal Hydrotech System Pakistan Limited (IHSPAL) and provided conditional bank guarantees on which huge sums of around Rs800 million was released as mobilisation advance payments and about 250 pumps were installed. According to NAB, the pumps weren’t in the category specified in the contract.

“The contractors managed to misroute the mobilisation advance payments and installed only a small number of water filtration plants,” official sources said.