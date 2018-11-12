10 human traffickers arrested

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday claimed to have arrested 10 human traffickers during a special crackdown in Faisalabad and Sargodha.

A spokesman for the FIA said that the arrested human smugglers were involved in defrauding people of heavy amounts on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The arrested accused are Qurban Ali, Zaheer Khan, Mudassar Iqbal, Muhammad Nadeemur Rehman, Shabbir Hussain, Zahid Sarfraz, Muhammad Sehgal, Pervaiz Masih, Muhammad Anwar and Usama.

Meanwhile, the FIA team arrested shopkeepers Rashid Niaz, Haji Umer Daraz and Khurram Shehzad for selling illegal DTH/digital receivers in different areas of the city. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

Youth killed on road: A youth was killed while his mother and sister sustained injuries in a road accident near Morr Satiana on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, Asim Rafiq (19) along with his mother Shaheen Bibi and sister Kinza Rafiq, residents of Chak 170-GB, was on way when a rickshaw hit his motorcycle, As a result, Asim died on the spot while his mother and sister sustained multiple injuries.

The injured were rushed to a hospital. The police have handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.

Two commit suicide: Two people, including a girl, committed suicide over domestic issues here Sunday. In the first incident, 22-year-old Imtiaz of Chak 550-GB swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with his mother Janat Bibi.

He died in the Allied Hospital. In another incident, Shazia of Chak 249-RB swallowed poisonous pills and fell unconscious. She was taken to a hospital where she died.