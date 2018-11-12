Rs10,000 theft: Two doctor brothers accused of torturing employee to death

BAHAWALPUR: A fourth-year student of a technology institute, Rahimyar Khan, was allegedly tortured to death by two brothers Dr Farhan Qureshi and Dr Rizwan Qureshi and their four other accomplices at their private hospital on Sunday.

The doctors and their four hospital staffers Furqan, Tahir, Nazim and Abid allegedly tortured M Asif of Chacharran Sharif, who was working part-time at their private hospital, after accusing him of stealing Rs10,000.

When the youth condition deteriorated, they rushed him to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahimyar Khan, claiming the youth consumed some poisonous liquid. After a short while, the youth succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, the victim’s parents and the police reached the hospital. Asif’s father revealed that the accused had tortured his son and during torture, they made him listened the cries of his son on the phone. The police have arrested the doctors and two other accused while the postmortem is being conducted till this report was filed. According to investigation officer Sub-Inspector Ammanullah, a case has been registered against both the doctor brothers and their four paramedics on the complaint of victim’s father.

It is worth mentioning here that both the accused doctors are also the employees of Sheikh Zayed Teaching Hospital and they were running their private hospital also alongside. The victim was studying at a local technology institute and was doing part-time job at their hospital to meet his study expenses.

FOUR KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Four people were killed and four others injured in two road accidents on Sunday.

Three persons Malik Farid Boharr, Sajjad Boharr and Sheikh Sattar of Chak-9/DRB were killed on Fort Derawer-Mithra Road on Sunday morning when their speeding car rammed into a stationary crane at the roadside due to smog. According to their heirs, all the victims were killed on the spot.

In another road accident at Haroonabad, two speeding rickshaws collided head-on, killing Usman Ghani and injuring four others, including a seven-year-old child and her mother. The injured were rushed to THQ Haroonabad.