Protest against SHO

OKARA: The Basirpur residents Sunday protested against the SHO of a local police station on Sunday. The protest was organised by the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Basirpur. The protesters accused the SHO of patronising the drug pushers. Holding placards and banners, the protesters raised slogans against him.

4 held: Four vagabonds were arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a eunuch here Sunday. Eunuch Nadeem alias Sawera was going to a local function when he was rounded up by four vagabonds Tassawar, Babar, Amir Abbas and Asif. They tried to kidnap him. When he showed resistance, they started beating and injured him.