Can’t close down NAB case, CJ

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Sunday that the he would not ask the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to close down any case against any accused.

However, the anti-corruption body has been directed to treat people respectfully during investigation, he added.

The CJ was hearing a public interest petition against the alleged corruption in the Greater Lahore Society at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Sunday.

While hearing the petition, he remarked that influential people keep sitting at housing societies like snakes, and when they are transferred, they look for political people to get the orders reversed.

Former caretaker law minister Punjab Zia Haider Rizvi appeared in the court in connection with Greater Lahore Society case proceedings and complained that NAB was harassing him.

He told the court that NAB was summoning him in connection with an investigation into alleged corruption in the housing society which was an attack on his self-respect. He requested that the chief justice should direct NAB DG to close down the case.

However, the CJ remarked that he would not get the NAB investigation closed but could ask the anti-corruption body to complete the probe in one week and send him (Zia Haider) packing.

The CJ directed NAB DG to complete Greater Lahore Society investigation in 15 days and submit a report along with the society record in the court.

He also asked NAB authorities to treat Mr Rizvi with respect when he would come to NAB offices in connection with investigation.