Mon Nov 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2018
Advertisement

Six Takht Hazara races decided

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2018

Share

LAHORE In all six Takht Hazara Plate races were held here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.Results: First race: Winner Silent Warrior, second Anmole One and third Janab.Second race: Winner King Queen, second Maradona and third Lucky Sohna.

Third race: Winner Gambler Boy, second Big Lady and third Sweet Sania.

Fouth race: Winner Chan Punjabi, second Safdar Princess and third Uzair Prince

Fifth race: Winner Mon Soon, second Neeli the Great and third Miss Ravi Road

Sixth race: Winner Mitwa, second Big Act.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Sports