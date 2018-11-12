Six Takht Hazara races decided

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE In all six Takht Hazara Plate races were held here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.Results: First race: Winner Silent Warrior, second Anmole One and third Janab.Second race: Winner King Queen, second Maradona and third Lucky Sohna.
Third race: Winner Gambler Boy, second Big Lady and third Sweet Sania.
Fouth race: Winner Chan Punjabi, second Safdar Princess and third Uzair Prince
Fifth race: Winner Mon Soon, second Neeli the Great and third Miss Ravi Road
Sixth race: Winner Mitwa, second Big Act.
