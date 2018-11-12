Six Takht Hazara races decided

LAHORE In all six Takht Hazara Plate races were held here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.Results: First race: Winner Silent Warrior, second Anmole One and third Janab.Second race: Winner King Queen, second Maradona and third Lucky Sohna.

Third race: Winner Gambler Boy, second Big Lady and third Sweet Sania.

Fouth race: Winner Chan Punjabi, second Safdar Princess and third Uzair Prince

Fifth race: Winner Mon Soon, second Neeli the Great and third Miss Ravi Road

Sixth race: Winner Mitwa, second Big Act.