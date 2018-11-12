First round of Fazal Cricket ends in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: First round of Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship (Islamabad Chapter) has been completed with 19 clubs qualifying for league-based second round to be played in coming December.

The Fazal Mahmood Club Cricket Championship – 2018 is being organised under the auspices of Pakistan Cricket Board and it has been taking place throughout Pakistan with final phase to be played between the top clubs of each region.

In Islamabad’s Central Zone, Diamond, Classic, Warriors, Margalla Clubs emerged victorious while XI-Star Club were given bye.Al-Muslim, Punjab, All Lucky Stars, All Youngsters, and Capital Gymkhana Clubs beat their rivals in the West Zone, while Lashing Club got bye.

In East Zone, Asif Memorial, Lucky Star, Rawal Town, CRA and Majid Memorial sailed into next round. Essco, Islamabad Gymkhana and Shaheen Clubs returned victorious in North Zone, while Evan Club got bye.