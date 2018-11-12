Mon Nov 12, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2018
Tauseef Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2018

LAHORE: Albilal Club advanced into the League Stage of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship after beating P&T Gymkhana by 6 wickets at Dar Academy Ground.

Scores: P&T Gymkhana 169 all out in 36.3 overs (Tayyab Tahir 59, Kamran Sabir 23, Yawer Bashir 33, M Bilal 11*, Ulfat Rasool 3/29, Rao Khyam Abbas 3/32). Albilal Club 170/4 in 19.1 overs (Shahzad Khan 80, Ulfat Rasool 51, M. Bilal 2/14).

