Tauseef Cricket

LAHORE: Albilal Club advanced into the League Stage of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship after beating P&T Gymkhana by 6 wickets at Dar Academy Ground.
Scores: P&T Gymkhana 169 all out in 36.3 overs (Tayyab Tahir 59, Kamran Sabir 23, Yawer Bashir 33, M Bilal 11*, Ulfat Rasool 3/29, Rao Khyam Abbas 3/32). Albilal Club 170/4 in 19.1 overs (Shahzad Khan 80, Ulfat Rasool 51, M. Bilal 2/14).
