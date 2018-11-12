Hooper rues spurned penalties

CARDIFF: Australia skipper Michael Hooper admits ruing twice spurning kickable penalties to go for attacking line-outs, as under-fire coach Michael Cheika sought out the positives after the team’s narrow 9-6 defeat by Wales. A tough encounter at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday saw the Wallabies suffer their eighth loss of year.

But fly-half Bernard Foley was twice ordered to kick for touch in place of going for the posts early in the second half, with the game delicately poised at 3-3. Instead of garnering a try from the attacking line-outs, the Australians came away with nothing after a knock-on and an overthrow respectively.

Cheika has enjoyed an indifferent season as coach of the Wallabies, who won just two of their six Rugby Championship matches and, now with just three wins from 11 Tests this season, have their win percentage their lowest for a calendar year since 1974.