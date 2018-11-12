Injured SL skipper Chandimal out of second Test

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s skipper Dinesh Chandimal will miss the second Test against England after injuring himself in the opening match of the series, the cricket board said Sunday.

It is also doubtful he will return for the third and final Test after being ruled out by doctors for two weeks, Sri Lanka Cricket said. Suranga Lakmal will lead Sri Lanka while Charith Asalanka will be inducted into the team as a replacement.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka team manager Charith Senanayake quit for “personal reasons” and was replaced by Jeryl Woutersz, the SLC said.The next Test against England begins Wednesday at Pallekele and the final match will be in Colombo from November 23 to 27. England have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.