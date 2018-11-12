Mon Nov 12, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 12, 2018
Liverpool continue title push against fading Fulham

Sports

AFP
November 12, 2018

LIVEPOOL: iverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table -- temporarily at least -- with a 2-0 win at home to basement club Fulham at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as Mohamed Salah’s eighth goal this term and a second from the recalled Xherdan Shaqiri helped them equal their best start to a campaign. While the scoreline suggested a comfortable victory, the game appeared to turn on a controversial decision five minutes before half-time.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney’s curling cross was headed home by Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic but the linesman’s flag was up for offside. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson quickly passed the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold whose perfect pass released Salah to put the ball in the Fulham net seconds after the visitors’ thought they had taken the lead.

Fulham’s sense of injustice will only have been heightened when replays suggested Mitrovic’s effort could well have been allowed to stand, with the London club seemingly on the wrong end of the kind of decision that so often goes against teams at the bottom of the table. Liverpool, however, might suggest they were due some luck after an incorrect flag had denied them a possible victory over Arsenal a week earlier.

