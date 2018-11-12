Miller, du Plessis slam tons as SA clinch ODI series

HOBART: David Miller and Faf du Plessis plundered big-hitting centuries in a batting master-class as South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs to win their one-day series and inflict another defeat on Justin Langer’s misfiring side.

The pair shared in a 252-run stand to power the Proteas to 320-5 in the third and final match in Hobart -- a record fourth wicket partnership by South Africa against the hosts in Australia. They came together at 55-3 in the 16th over with Miller swatting 139 for his fifth limited-overs century and skipper du Plessis smashing 125 -- his 10th one-day ton.

A composed Shaun Marsh cracked a fighting 106 in the run chase, ably supported by Marcus Stoinis (63) and Alex Carey (42) -- an improvement on recent batting displays but still not good enough.

Pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn both took three wickets in controlled and disciplined spells.The victory handed South Africa their first ODI series win in Australia since 2009 and left Australia with plenty to ponder ahead of India’s arrival this month for a three-format tour.

Australian captain Aaron Finch praised the partnership between Marsh and Stoinis, but admitted the South African attack was too hot to handle.Both sides opted for unchanged line-ups after Australia snapped a seven-game losing streak to clinch the second match in Adelaide on Friday by seven runs. South Africa easily won the first in Perth by six wickets. After winning the toss and putting the visitors into bat, Australia got a dream start with Quinton de Kock out in the third over.

Mitchell Starc did the damage, bowling a perfect line and length, with de Kock getting a tickle on the ball and wicketkeeper Carey taking the catch.Aiden Markram smashed three sixes, including one huge blow off Marcus Stoinis that went out of the ground and down the street, with a new ball needed, on his way to 32.

South Africa

Q. de Kock c Carey b Starc 4

R. Hendricks c Carey b Stoinis 8

A. Markram c Carey b Starc 32

F. du Plessis c Marsh b Stoinis 125

H. Klaasen not out 1

D. Miller c Finch b Hazlewood 139

D. Pretorius not out 1

Extras (lb2, b1, w7) 10

Total: (for 5 wkts, 50 overs) 320

Fall: 1-4 (de Kock), 2-26 (Hendricks), 3-55 (Markram), 4-307 (du Plessis), 5-318 (Miller)

Bowling: Starc 10-1-57-2, Hazlewood 10-1-53-1, Cummins 10-2-67-0, Stoinis 7-0-70-2, Zampa 6-0-32-0, Maxwell 7-0-38-0

Australia

A. Finch c Rabada b Ngidi 11

C. Lynn c de Kock b Steyn 0

S. Marsh c Klaasen b Pretorius 106

T. Head c Markram b Rabada 6

M. Stoinis c Markram b Pretorius 63

A. Carey c de Kock b Steyn 42

G. Maxwell c Hendricks b Steyn 35

P. Cummins not out 7

M. Starc c&b Rabada 0

A. Zampa c du Plessis b Rabada 0

J. Hazlewood not out 0

Extras: (lb2, w8) 10

Total: (nine wkts, 50 overs) 280

Fall: 1-1 (Lynn), 2-18 (Finch), 3-39 (Head), 4-146 (Stoinis), 5-226 (Marsh), 6-256 (Carey), 7-278 (Maxwell), 8-278 (Starc), 9-278 (Zampa)

Bowling: Steyn 10-0-45-3, Ngidi 10-0-56-1, Rabada 10-3-40-3, Imran Tahir 7-0-58-0, Pretorius 10-0-61-2, Markram 3-0-18-0

Toss: Australia

Result: South Africa won series 2-1

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).