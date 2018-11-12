Beirut protesters urge action on rape

BEIRUT: Protesters holding signs reading “I will face my rapist” lined the course of Beirut’s Marathon on Sunday to call for tougher action against sexual abusers. The campaign in the Lebanese capital also sought to challenge perceptions in Lebanese society that often blame victims rather than attackers. Dozens of solemn-faced campaigners, many dressed in black, took their places along the seaside course of the race. They held up signs bearing slogans in Arabic and English that read: “Today, I will not run: I will face my rapist” and “Judge the rapist, not the victim”. The campaign, under the hashtag #ShameOnWho, was organised by organised by NGO Abaad, which says one in four women in Lebanon have been sexually assaulted. It estimates that only 38 percent of these cases are reported. Director Ghida Anani thanked marathon organisers for cooperating with the campaign, saying the event provided an opportunity to spark debate on “the culture of blaming the victim”.