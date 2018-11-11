Mafia trying to taint Lahore NAB DG: spokesman

LAHORE: A spokesperson for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore said on Saturday the corrupt mafia was making attempts to make DG NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem controversial. He said it was the same mafia which had hatched a conspiracy to tamper with the Avenfield Flats agreement, but the attempt had failed. The spokesperson said the DG NAB Lahore was a “Mard-e-Momin” (True Muslim) and that was why the Patwari mafia had been targeting him. He said new conspiracies were being hatched every other day to subdue a person who could not be bought or broken so far.

The spokesman dismissed the circulating copy of a masters degree, being associated with Shahzad Saleem, as “fake”. He said the original degree of the DG, issued by Al-Khair University, was in the Arial font.

However, a colour copy of the degree was circulated on the social media after changing its font to Calibri. He said Calibri font was introduced in year 2003 while DG Shahzad Saleem’s degree had already gone through the verification process by the Higher Education Commission.