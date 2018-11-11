SC delists hearing of Lahore NAB DG case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday delisted hearing of a fake degree case involving DG National Accountability Bureau (DG NAB) Lahore Shahzad Saleem.

“It is notified for information of all concerned advocates advocate on record and concerned parties that the following case fixed on 12.11.2018 in Final Cause List No.46 2018 before Bench No. I comprising Mr Justice Mian Saqib Nisar HCJ, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah is delisted,” the Supreme Court of Pakistan stated in a notice.

The registrar’s office of the apex court had earlier fixed the case for hearing on November 12 by a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar. The court has also withdrawn its notices issued to petitioner journalist Asad Kharal. A new date for hearing of the case is yet to be issued by the registrar’s office.

The DG NAB Lahore is facing a departmental probe over his alleged fake degree on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The apex court had earlier sought a report from the NAB chairman while hearing Kharal’s petition which alleged that the degree issued in 2002 was written in Calibri font which was commercially available only in 2007.