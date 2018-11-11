Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, held Kashmir, on Saturday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth identified as Liaqat Ahmed Wani and Wajidul Islam during a cordon and search operation in the Tikken area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended Internet services in the district.

The troops had killed one youth in the Dar Ganai Gund area of Tral town in the same district, yesterday.

On the other hand, dead body of a middle-aged man, Ali Muhammad Wani, was recovered from an orchard in Chandusa area of Baramulla district.