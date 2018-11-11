PTI could not even bring $2 back to country: Ahsan

KARACHI: The former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had claimed of repatriating $200 billion looted from the country but has not brought back even $2. Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Saturday, Iqbal criticized the PTI government's economic policies saying the basis of an “amateur and inexperienced” government is weak. He taunted that the government has formulas like running a car on water, to run the economy. He claimed that the PML-N government's role in economic progress and peace cannot be ignored as they generated 12,000 megawatts of power in just four years and eliminated terrorism and extortion from across the country through Radul Fasad and Zarb-e-Azb. “When no one was willing to invest even $10, we brought billions of dollars investment to the country through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, ensured peace in the financial hub of Karachi and reviving the businesses that had shut down,” he said. “The CPEC's progress would have doubled and the national economy would have become insurmountable had the PML-N assumed the power again. But many countries did not like to see Pakistan progressing and they sabotaged our electoral victory,” he added. The former minister said the PTI made tall claims but in reality they could not even get closer to them.

He said the $6,000 billion economy could not be run by selling buffalos and cars, it needs a strategic plan. Talking about the rising inflation, the PML-N leader said when in opposition Imran Khan would term the rise in petrol and gas tariff a “cruelty but is doing the same with the public now.

The former planning minister said the PML-N is in no mood to launch a movement against the PTI government as it wanted the government to be buried under its own mistakes and failures. About the accountability campaign, he said the controversial process is driven by political and personal vengeance. “We will cooperate with the government if it’s serious in introducing transparent and fair accountability beyond political vendetta.”

Iqbal was accompanied by former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, party leaders Salim Zia and Shah Muhammad during the presser.

On the occasion a political personality Nawaz Ahmed Talpur announced joining PML-N. He said he will play role in organizing the party in Sindh.