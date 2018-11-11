Sun Nov 11, 2018
Top Story

November 11, 2018
PIA plane escapes disaster in Panjgur

Top Story

November 11, 2018

PANJGUR: PIA flight PK-517 has escaped from accident by hairbreadth as it veered off the runaway during landing at Panjgur airport.

According to media reports PIA flight PK-517 coming from Karachi landed at Panjgur airport when suddenly one of its tyres burst and as a result it became out of control and moved towards the ground instead of runway.

On the other hand according to the PIA spokesperson and airport officials tyre of the plane exploded after it landed on ground instead of runway after it went out of control. They said all the passengers were safe that were later sent to their homes.

