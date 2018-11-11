Indian troops martyr 2 more Kashmiri youth

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in Indian occupied Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth identified as Liaqat Ahmed Wani and Wajidul Islam during a cordon and search operation in Tikken area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended Internet services in the district.

The troops had killed one youth in Dar Ganai Gund area of Tral town in the same district, yesterday. On the other hand, dead body of a middle-aged man, Ali Muhammad Wani, was recovered from an orchard in Chandusa area of Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, five civilians were critically injured on Saturday after Indian security forces opened fired across the Line of Control (LoC), a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Four were critically injured in the Leepa sector, when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing using heavy weaponry.

The citizens, including Zaheer, Nasir, Munir and Shaukat, residents of Bijildar and Battlian villages, were seriously injured. In the Bagsar sector near Bhimber, a 20-year-old woman and resident of village Gujrakh was injured. Pakistani forces responded befittingly and targeted Indian posts, the ISPR said.

On Thursday, a soldier embraced martyrdom in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC, ISPR said. Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed was martyred in Thub Sector of LoC due to unprovoked firing by Indian troops.