NAB gets Shahbaz remand extended by 14 more days

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday obtained 14-day extension in physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and the opposition leader in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case. NAB informed the court that the Bureau had officially executed arrest of Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case as well.

In Ramzan Sugar Mills case, NAB accused Shahbaz Sharif of issuing a directive from the Chief Minister’s office for construction of a drain in district Chiniot, primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills. Rs200 million state money was spent for personal business from the national kitty, said NAB authorities.

The NAB prosecution team produced Shahbaz before the court amid tight security, requesting the court for extension of physical remand of the accused for 15 days. Shahbaz was brought from Islamabad as he was there on transit remand for attending the National Assembly session.

The bureau’s prosecutor contended before the court that due to activities of accused Shahbaz Sharif in National Assembly, the investigation team could not investigate him for most of the remand days. However, Shahbaz immediately responded to the NAB claim saying that under the oath, he could say that the bureau’s investigators had been interrogating him in his transit remand days also.

NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua argued that accused Ahad Khan Cheema had prepared a fraudulent feasibility report for Aashina scheme under directions from the accused, Shahbaz Sharif, falsely showing price of 2000-kanal land as Rs14 billion, whereas, actual price was Rs23 billion, as proved by independent experts. Thus both accused -- Shahbaz Sharif and Ahad Cheema -- planned an undue underhand benefit of Rs9 billion.

On this, Accountability Court Judge Najmul Hassan asked NAB prosecutor whether he would proceed further from the feasibility report.

The prosecutor argued that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had reported numerous suspicious transactions into bank accounts of Shahbaz Sharif, Salman Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz and also their business concerns which need to be investigated during the next remand.

Amjad Parvez, counsel for Shahbaz, responding to NAB argument, said that his client had nothing to do with any report, prepared by the LDA or anyone else.

Amjad Parvez also opposed NAB’s request of extension of Shahbaz’s physical remand arguing that the Bureau had no evidence against his client. He said NAB could have completed its investigation until now and they could have sent a questionnaire to his client in jail and there is no need for a physical remand.

Shahbaz’s counsel in his arguments alleged that Director General of NAB Lahore Saleem Shahzad had become a party to the case and DG’s appearances before different TV channels were its proof. He alleged that DG NAB issued statements on sub judice matters.

On this, the judge remarked that they (Shahbaz Sharif) haven’t recorded their protest on the highest forum (National Assembly).

Amjad Parvez, responding to the judge’s comment, said that the court was his forum and he would present his point of view in the court.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the Bureau had officially arrested Shahbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shahbaz’s counsel, objecting to the NAB stance, said the drain was a public project and many others were also benefiting from the drain. He argued that under the law, the arrest in a case would be considered arrest in all cases. It is against the spirit of the law to arrest a person in a particular case and show his arrest in another case after a period of one month, Amjad argued.

The court, after hearing arguments of both parties, extended physical remand of Shahbaz Sharif by Nov 24.

Hamza Shahbaz was also present in the court, who met his father. Shahbaz told his son that he was in better health and NAB had failed to produce any evidence against him.