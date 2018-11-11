Sun Nov 11, 2018
November 11, 2018
Special courts being set up to resolve Rs1,300b tax cases: Asad

November 11, 2018

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar said Saturday that special courts are being set up to resolve Rs1,300 billion tax issues.

“We will have to fix tax machinery, not the budget target. Tax cases worth Rs1,300 billion are pending in courts,” he said while addressing Addressing members of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

