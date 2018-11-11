Speaker Pervaiz to Tareen...: Stop governor, he won’t let Punjab CM work

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has asked Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Jehangir Khan Tareen on Saturday to control Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar otherwise he will not let Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar work.

Jehangir Khan Tareen called on Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek PML-Q's support in Senate by-elections.

Tareen also assured the PML-Q leadership that the MNAs and MPAs of Q league would be given equal respect by the PTI government and no interference will be done by the Punjab government in the affairs of ministries or local politics.

The meeting held at the residence of Chaudhrys was also attended by Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi and Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir.

Sources stated the meeting discussed various issues related to the Punjab coalition government in which, PML-Q, despite having only 10 seats in PA, possess the most significant position. The meeting also chalked out strategy for the Senate by-polls scheduled for November 15.

Seemi Aizdi, sister of Jehangir Tareen, is a candidate of PTI on a woman's seat that has fallen vacant as a result of the disqualification of Saadia Abbasi of PML-N. Seemi Aizdi will contest Saira Afzal Tarar, former state minister and parliamentarian from Hafizabad. PTI's Waleed Iqbal will face PML-N's Saud Majeed on the seat that fell vacant after Haroon Akhter's disqualification over dual nationality.

This is noteworthy that PTI is facing a real test in the Senate elections where resentment in its ranks can cost it high this time.

PML-Q has attained the most significant role in PA particularly after the October 14 by-polls. In case, it withdraws it support from PTI, Buzdar government would be in trouble. Moreover, the cold war between the PTI groups led by Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi could also damage PTI in the Senate polls.

In order to ensure support of PML-Q, the major and the most important ally of PTI, Jehangir Tareen visited Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi where PML-Q leadership expressed their complaints that Punjab government was not dealing the Q leaguers in a right way.

Sources stated that Tariq Bashir Cheema, a PML-Q stalwart, conveyed his displeasure to Jehangir Khan Tareen, saying the Punjab governor was interfering in the affairs related to his district (Bahawalpur) and creating problems for him.

Tariq Bashir Cheema, who was also elected MNA in 2013, told the PTI central leader in the meeting that he was already confronting PML-N in his area but now the Punjab government was extending no cooperation to him on the issues relating to his constituency. He alleged that the Punjab governor was backing his rival group that suffered defeat by him on PTI ticket.

Besides, the PML-Q leaders also expressed their concern over the attitude being meted out to Sajid Khan Bhatti, the PML-Q MPA from Mandi Bahauddin who won the election as an independent candidate. Sajid is son of a veteran Muslim Leaguer from Mandi Bahauddin, late Ahmed Khan Bhatti and nephew of Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammed Khan Bhatti.

Sources stated that during the meeting, the PML-Q leadership lodged serious protest over the way PML-Q MPA was being treated by the chief minister and Punjab ministers. They alleged the PTI ticket holder who lost the poll with a huge margin was being awarded full protocol of an MPA.

Tareen vowed to address the problems faced by the PML-Q MPA and assured the PTI allies that things would get better in the coming days.

Jehangir Khan Tareen and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi exchanged views on the prevailing national political situation and strategy for election on two seats of the Senate from Punjab.

Parvaiz Elahi said that Imran Khan was working hard for pulling Pakistan out of difficult situation. He said, "I believe Pakistan will soon get rid of loans and move towards prosperity. In the journey of prosperity, our party is standing with PTI on every front."

Meanwhile, addressing press conference, Pervaiz Elahi said that he had old and very good relations with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, and complaints were normal thing in the meetings of coalition partners.

"I have talked to Chaudhry Sarwar who said that Tariq Bashir Cheema is outspoken person and talks openly" said the PA Speaker while talking to the media after his meeting with PTI Central leader Jehangir Khan Tareen.

Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir was also present on the occasion.

Parvez Elahi said, "Our alliance with Imran Khan and PTI is going on well. While talking about the Senate election during the meeting with Jahangir Tareen, Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema mentioned his old complaint about interference in his constituency. This compliant wasn't something unusual which has become an issue."

He said, "In the party meetings assembly members talk out their complaints and problems openly which were addressed by the party leadership also, and if it is not so, it affects the secret ballot. Prior to the elections, voters also complain to us."

Pervaiz Elahi said that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were nominated by PTI Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan. We have very good relations with them. There are complaints and reservations in the parties and allies which are also duly sorted out and removed. We are fully supporting Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar with good intention and will continue to do so in future too."

Meanwhile, Sardar Fateh Muhammed Buzdar, former MPA and father of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on the Punjab Assembly Speaker. Both discussed the current political situation in the country.