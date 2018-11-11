Sun Nov 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2018
CM running govt fairly: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan has said being the chief executive of the province; Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is running the administrative affairs fairly and judiciously. Talking to the media on Saturday after the news pertaining to rifts in the PTI-PML-Q coalition in Punjab, Chohan said the CM was the only constitutional and legal fountainhead of power in the province and there must be no confusion regarding his powers. He said Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi were all respectable. He said Buzdar was the elected CM of Punjab.

