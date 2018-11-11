Kidnap bid foiled

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad foiled an attempt to kidnap a minor boy in Green Town area by swiftly responding to an emergency call on Saturday.

The team got information that an unknown woman had kidnapped a two-year-old child of one Ayaz. The Dolphin team spotted the woman along with the child near Bagrian Chowk. They intercepted her, recovered the child and took her into custody. SP Mobiles Bilal Zafar appreciated the team and announced cash prize for them.