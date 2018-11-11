PML-Q MPA refuses to support PTI in Senate by-polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is confronting serious trouble in Senate by-elections due to the resentment of its own MPAs and allies.

Sajid Khan Bhatti, the PML-Q MPA who got elected from Mandi Bahauddin district, has announced not to support PTI in the Senate by-polls. He was elected from PP-67 as an independent candidate and he later joined PML-Q. Sajid Ahmed Khan Bhatti won the PP-67 seat bagging 60,233 votes with a huge margin from his rival candidates. He defeated PTI candidate Shahid Naseem who got around 25, 000 votes. He has lodged serious protest before his party leadership over the way he is being treated by the PTI government. According to him, the PTI government was supporting its ticket holder. “What is my fault, just because I didn’t join PTI and became part of Q League. I am the elected MPA of the constituency but the state machinery is acting according to the instruction of the PTI ticket holder who enjoys full support of CM Secretariat” said Sajid Khan Bhatti. He stated that under these circumstances, he wouldn’t vote for the PTI candidates in Senate by polls. MPA Sajid Khan Bhatti is son of veteran Muslim Leaguer the late Ahmed Khan Bhatti and the nephew of Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti.