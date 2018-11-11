Big fish from Sindh might be netted: Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has warned that Pakistan Railways would close ways leading to all housing societies which had been favoured in the past vis-à-vis railway crossings if demands of the department were not met.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said the price of plot at such housing schemes had increased ten times over the years while deals with railways were made against meagre amounts in the past. He added the railways would reconsider such agreements as a committee had been formed for evaluation of the same. He said Pakistan Railways would close the ways leading to such housing societies if its demands were not met.

Sheikh Rashid said, after China visit he realised that Shahbaz Sharif was the bigger thief than Nawaz Sharif, adding his (Shahbaz’s) son-in-law was member in Chinese companies.

He claimed Shahbaz Sharif was trying his best for the NRO.

The railways minister also said he was foreseeing the elimination of corrupt families from country’s political scene and emergence of a new era.

He said that arrest of a high-profile political figure from Sindh was expected soon.

Sheikh Rashid also announced that all schools and hospitals of Pakistan Railways would be run under the public-private partnership (PPP), saying tenders in this regard would be floated by the end of this month. He also said all retired employees of railways, serving on contracts, would be shown the door within a year to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

The minister also announced abolishing Railways Vigilance Department, saying the employees of this department would be adjusted in other departments of the organisation. He also announced that PR Academy, Walton, would be converted into a university. He said the prime minister had also approved 8,600 new posts while appointment process against the already approved 10,000 vacancies was being followed in a phased manner purely on merit.

The minister said Imran Khan would inaugurate Hyderabad Express on November 15 and added dates to launch Sindh Express and Rehman Baba Express would be announced later. He said Lahore-Faisalabad train would now travel till Multan.

The minister said the visit to China received great response and added China’s deputy minister for railways would soon be visiting Pakistan. He added China also offered to gift primary feasibilities of ML-2 and ML-3 to Pakistan.