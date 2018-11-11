London flats case

Nawaz, Maryam say no evidence against them

By Sohail Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Saturday contended before the Supreme Court that there was no evidence against them in the Avenfield reference. They requested the Supreme Court (SC) to dismiss the NAB appeal, challenging the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order suspending their sentences awarded to them in the Avenfield properties case.

Both the father and daughter submitted their replies in the Supreme Court in the appeal filed by NAB challenging the suspension of their sentences by the IHC.

The SC heard arguments on the appeal from both the sides and the hearing was subsequently adjourned till November 12 and both parties were ordered to submit their arguments in writing.

On November 6, a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar after hearing counsels for NAB and Sharif family directed them to submit their written propositions and adjourned the hearing until November 12.

In September, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petitions filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (R) Safdar challenging the Avenfield verdict against them.

The bench suspended their sentences handed by accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir on July 6. Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (R) Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year respectively in prison in the Avenfield properties reference.