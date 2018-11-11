Standing with Supreme Court: PM

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the government was standing with the Supreme Court of Pakistan, pledging that no compromise would be made on implementation of the apex court decisions.

He was speaking after performing groundbreaking ceremony of Panah Gah (shelter house) project for the shelterless as well as the passengers near Railway Station in Lahore.

The premier, while responding to a question, said: “I want to make it clear that the government stands with the decisions of the Supreme Court and there will be no compromise on it.

“If a government does not abide by decisions of the Supreme Court, the country cannot survive and move ahead.”

He said: “The rule of law depends on following verdicts of the Supreme Court and if you do not follow the top court’s decision, then law becomes dysfunctional in the country.”

Imran Khan vowed to come up with a poverty eradication package in the coming days while following the Chinese model to combat the problem. He said in his visit to China, he had discussed the way the country had lifted millions of its people out of poverty. He said this would be done through coordinated efforts with the help of all those organs which were already working on poverty alleviation. “All these organs will work under one umbrella. China saved 700 million from poverty and during the recent visit, the steps taken by China came under discussion, in order to alleviate, eradicate poverty. We are coming up with a package within next seven to 10 days” said Imran Khan.

He said the PTI government spent first two and a half months of its tenure in combating the economic challenges, created by the previous rulers. But the crisis was over now, and it was time to make Pakistan a welfare state.

“Now it’s time to remind ourselves everyday that we have to make our country a welfare state; and this is the first step in this regard,” added the PM. He said that the step of establishing Panah Gah (shelter) was not meant to increase the party vote bank but to facilitate humanity, adding that after discussions with the CM, five points in Lahore had been marked where such shelters would be set up.

He lauded DG LDA for executing the project and stated that not resources, but a strong will was needed. Imran stated that all the centres where Panah Gah would be established for the poor people would be state-of-the-art facility.

The PM said when steps were taken for the ailing humanity, blessings of Allah are bestowed on the nations. He added that setting up the shelter homes was the concept of the Muslim world, which was adopted by the Scandinavian nations, adding that now as a nation, we would move ahead to make Pakistan a welfare state.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion also admitted that when he chose Usman Buzdar as chief minister of Punjab, a lot of people expressed reservations over the decision.

PM Imran Khan said that he chose Buzdar because he was aware of the problems faced by a layman owing to his connectivity with a deprived part of Punjab.

The PM praised Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, saying that in cricket he used to select players and they would become Inzamamul Haq and Waseem Akram. Usman Buzdar will also prove a good selection like Waseem Akram and Inzamamul Haq.

“I have chosen a chief minister who belongs to the poor area and there is kindness for the helpless persons in his heart,” said Imran.

Imran Khan, during his visit to Lahore, also chaired a meeting to discuss his initiative of transforming the lives of common man. The meeting set the targets of PTI government for 100 days to ensure all steps that could benefit the citizens. The PM directed Punjab government to utilise all resources to facilitate the common citizens. The federal and Punjab cabinet members, senior officials attended the meeting.

While reviewing the implementation of Punjab government’s 100-day plan, stressed the provincial government to adopt innovative methods in the governance.

The meeting discussed various proposals and implementation strategies for transformation of governance in Punjab and uplift of the common man, under the supervision of the prime minister as well as the Punjab government.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on different targets and priorities of the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, the prime minister posted on his twitter account that the government was committed to building a social net for the poor citizens, so that everyone had a shelter over his/her head and access to health and education. “Today I laid the foundation for 1st of 5 shelters for the homeless in Lahore & one in Pindi to be followed by shelters in other cities.”

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, while expressing concern over delay in implementation of Tobacco Track and Trace System 2005, ordered for enforcing the system early.

The PM took notice of delay in implementation of Tobacco track and trace system designed for curbing menace of fake cigarettes on Saturday besides issuing directives for putting in place this system as soon as possible.

Competition commission has raised objection over bidding procedure of this system saying that the bidding procedure should be simple so that international companies could also participate therein.

The competition commission also objected that the international companies did not take part in the bidding for want of procedure of bidding and competition and only one company participated in bidding.