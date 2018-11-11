Sun Nov 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

MR
Monitoring Report
November 11, 2018
Advertisement

UK refuses asylum for Aasia Bibi

National

MR
Monitoring Report
November 11, 2018

Share

LONDON: Britain has rejected an appeal for asylum from Aasia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian acquitted of blasphemy by the Supreme Court of Pakistan last week.

The British government said allowing Bibi to enter the UK would cause unrest among Muslims, according to an advocate, the Huffington Post reported.

Wilson Chowdhry, Chairman British Pakistani Christian Association, said he’s been led to believe that the British government “had concerns that her moving to the UK would cause security concerns and unrest among certain sections of the community and would also be a security threat to British embassies abroad which might be targeted by Islamist terrorists.” Bibi is still in prison in Punjab province, even though the Supreme Court ordered she be “released from the jail forthwith if not required to be detained in connection with any other case.”

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan