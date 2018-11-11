Ombudsman serves contempt notices on two Sindh officials

KARACHI: Provincial Ombudsman served two contempt notices on two senior officers of ‘Sindh Enquirers and Anti-Corruption Establishment’ Director and Deputy Director for sending him a matter of alleged corruption of an officer of Omdurman office for further proceedings by anti-corruption authorities.

Both the officers are directed to appear in person before the Sindh Omdurman Ashraf Malik on November 14 to show cause in writing as to why contempt proceedings shall not be initiated against them.

According to official documentary evidence available with The News, Sindh Enquirers and Anti-Corruption Establishment was investigating various matters of some 126 illegal and fake allotments of precious residential and commercial Sindh government plots to private persons allegedly by Karachi Municipal Corporation after getting heavy bribes from them.

In this regard a resident of new Karachi Muhammad Shabeer approached Sindh Enquirers and Anti-Corruption Establishment complaining about a senior officer of Omdurman office for asking him bribe to get him an order of Omdurman in his favour regarding the allotment of a plot by KMC.

Some officers of Sindh Enquirers and Anti-Corruption Establishment recommended open inquiry of the matter but A&ACE chairman by rejecting their recommendations forwarded the matter to Sindh Omdurman for inquiry of the matter, but Sindh Omdurman Ashraf Asad Malik by terming the internal correspondence of E&ACE as contemptuous issued show-cause notices to two senior officers.

Both the officers of Sindh Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Director Fayaz Abbasi and Deputy Director Zameer Abbasi refused to comment on the issue however Chairman Anti-Corruption told The News that matter was initiated for open inquiry but after verifying the legal position, matter was forwarded to Omdurman for further inquiry and action.

Sindh Omdurman Asad Ashraf Malik told The News that all acts of Omdurman are legally protected, moreover no illegal orders have ever been passed.