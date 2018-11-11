Indian troops martyr 2 more Kashmiri youths in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in Indian occupied Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth identified as Liaqat Ahmed Wani and Wajidul Islam during a cordon and search operation in Tikken area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in. Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended Internet services in the district.