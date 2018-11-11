Sun Nov 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
November 11, 2018
Advertisement

Indian troops martyr 2 more Kashmiri youths in Pulwama

National

A
APP
November 11, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in Indian occupied Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth identified as Liaqat Ahmed Wani and Wajidul Islam during a cordon and search operation in Tikken area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in. Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended Internet services in the district.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan