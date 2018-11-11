NAB code of conduct: Officials barred from revealing info about under probe matters

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) code of conduct bars its officials from revealing information about the matters under investigation without information.

The recent series of interviews of the Lahore NAB Director General Saleem Shahzad on a single day to different private news channels triggers new controversy and serious questions were also raised whether the Code of Conduct and Ethics of the bureau was followed while giving these interviews or come under the violation of the code of conduct.

The questions were also being raised on Lahore NAB DG Saleem Shahzad as whether he got permission either from the NAB chairman or deputy chairman for giving interviews to the private news channels to discuss the ongoing investigations against the individuals in NAB or cases in the accountability courts while giving the interviews on private news channels.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has already directed the Pemra to provide complete record of the media talk of Lahore NAB DG Shahzad Saleem with private television channels so that the action could have taken as per law.

According to NAB sources, the chairman will examine the Lahore NAB DG interview in the light of the NAB code of conduct that whether any violation of the code of conduct was made or not.

The NAB code of conduct and ethics comprised five chapters of policy, values principle, second chapter deals with code of ethics that relates to employment, chapter three deals with the conduct, chapter four deals with information and chapter deals with Accountability and Enforcement

The chapter four of the code of conduct and ethics for the NAB officials that deals with the information clearly gives guidelines to all NAB officials about obligations on use of its information, and how to respond if publicly comment on bureau’s work.

As per NAB code of conduct and ethics, it was clearly mentioned that ‘As a rule the NAB official must not disclose any information that you acquire during the course of your work except in exercise of NAB’s functions. It would be tantamount to breach of security rules. Information may be disclosed only when authorised by chairman/deputy chairman if it is necessary in the public interest to do so. You must not use information to gain a personal or commercial advantage for yourself or any other person.”

NAB code also stated that “You should also ensure that your personal views are not presented or interpreted as official comment. If you become aware that comments you have made socially or inadvertently may be used to harm NAB reputation or compromise its work, you should notify your superior or the media officer immediately.”

The Chapter 4 of the code of conduct and ethics of the NAB officials 4.1-- Obligations on the use of NAB information reads: “NAB’s work often involves access to sensitive or confidential information during the course of an investigation. Such information may be relating to government departments, political leaders and other govt officials or may pertain to personal or commercial information relating to individuals or companies.