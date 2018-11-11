Kotli police bust smugglers’ gang, seize 8.6kg heroin

MIRPUR (AJK): Kotli Police have busted a gang of international drugs smugglers, arresting four accused with 8.6 kilogram heroin, worth over Rs150 million in the international market, concealed in leather jackets, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kotli Raja Irfan Salim said on Saturday.

Addressing a news conference, the SSP said the police had received information that the above gang was engaged in smuggling heroin to the United Kingdom through innocent relatives of expatriates, hailing from the Naar village of Kotli district.

On the tip-off, a special police team comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Khawaja Abdul Qayyum, Inspector Suhail Yousaf, Station House Officer (SHO) Kotli Tahir Ayub and SHO Naar Zuhaib Tahir unearthed the gang and on Friday succeeded to arrest four accused Atta ur Rehman son of Naseer Shah, Abdul Ghufarr son of Muhammad Sadiq, Saleem Qadri son of Muhammad Sadiq Butt and Ghulam Fareed son of Bagh Ali belonging to the Naar village and Kotli with ten leather jackets carrying 8.6 heroin, which was to be smuggled to the UK.

The police also recovered a Toyota Corolla car from their custody, he added. The SSP said during the preliminary investigations, the arrested bandits had told about their other accomplices, including Hafiz Mansoor Sultani son of Farooq Ahmed of Sehensa and Habib Shah son of Gull Hussain Shah, resident of Pang Peeran area of Kotli, who had reportedly gone underground in Dubai to skip the arrest, Raja Khalid son of Raja Munawar, and Habib Shah and his Shaheen.

Accused Hafiz Mansoor Sultani was said to be the district Ameer of Tehreek e Labaik Kotli, he added.