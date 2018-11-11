DRAP fails to get regular CEO

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has failed to get a regular chief executive officer (CEO) and continues to be looked after by a former interim boss in the past over six months.

The Senate was informed, during the question hour, in a written reply that the tenure of former CEO had expired on February 1 this year and on February 6 Additional Director (BS-19) Dr. Sheikh Akhtar Hussain was appointed as CEO as an interim arrangement under Section 5 (6) of the DRAP Act, 2012. The question was asked by the PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani explained that Dr. Akhtar was to stay in office for three months or until appointment of a regular CEO.

“The process of appointment of regular CEO could not be completed due to a ban imposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan on April 01, 2018. Meanwhile, the tenure of interim CEO also expired on May 5 and during hearing of HRC 5848/2018, April 25, 2018, the chief justice of Pakistan had verbally directed the then secretary of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination that Dr. Akhtar should continue as CEO till appointment of regular CEO.

Accordingly, an office order was issued on May 16,” he noted.

He said Dr. Akhtar was still looking after the DRAP while the DRAP Act was under review by the task force on health and certain amendments to be incorporated in the act might take some time.

Replying to another question, the minister said drug testing laboratories across Pakistan had tested/analysed 61,266 samples last year out of which 83 or 0.13 per cent were declared as spurious.

Moreover, in 2018 from January to June, as many as 26,521 samples were tested/analysed out of which 20 or 0.08 per cent were declared spurious. He noted that drug courts had imposed Rs42 million fine in 2017 and Rs22 million this year from January to June, whereas 1,560 cases were filed with the drug courts this year during this period.