Murder accused lawyer surrenders

MANSEHRA: A local lawyer, who was booked in a double-murder case last month, surrendered to the police here on Saturday.

“I am surrendering myself to police as I am innocent and want an impartial investigation,” Qazi Tariq Zaheer, told a press conference, before surrendering to police at district courts here.

District Bar Association president Basharat Abid Swati was also present on the occasion.

Two brothers were killed in an exchange of fire and police arrested the main suspects on the spot.

However, the relatives of the slain persons had nominated Zaheer and his cousin in the murder case.