Sun Nov 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2018
Advertisement

Gas leak blast injures mother, kids

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2018

Share

KARAK: A woman and her four children suffered burn injuries after explosion occurred at their house

early Saturday morning due to gas leakage in Mir Hawas Banda area in Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar. Family sources said the wife of one Raham Niaz, a policeman, got up early in the morning to prepare breakfast but when she lit up the fire a gas explosion took place due to leakage.

The room caught fire and the wife of Raham Niaz and her four children suffered burn injuries.

The neighbours rushed to the spot and started rescue activities. They were immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Karak, from where the doctors referred them to a hospital in Peshawar. The doctors said their condition was serious.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan