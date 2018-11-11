Two Ukraine soldiers killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KIEV: Two soldiers were killed in war-torn eastern Ukraine, the military said Saturday, as separatists prepared to hold elections in defiance of the West.
"Over the past 24 hours, two soldiers received fatal wounds as a result of hostilities," Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing.
The soldiers were attacked near the rebel-controlled city of Lugansk, with the separatists using heavy weapons including large-calibre mortars, he said.
