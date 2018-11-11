Pakistan name squad for first two NZ Tests: Shadab, Fakhar rested; Shaheen picked

LAHORE: Pakistan on Saturday named a 15-member squad for the first two Tests against New Zealand to be played in the United Arab Emirates this month.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board press release, the national selection committee headed by former Test batsman Inzamamul Haq after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur announced the 15 players.

The three-match series begins with the first Test in Abu Dhabi from November 16-20. The second Test will be played in Dubai from November 24-28. The teams return to Abu Dhabi for the final game of the series from December 3-7.

The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions in the UAE.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan and aggressive opening batsman Fakhar Zaman have been rested. Both have been advised to undergo training at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Young left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been included in the squad because of his current form in white-ball cricket.

“Saad Ali finds a place in the side after performing well in domestic cricket and the recent Pakistan A series in the UAE,” chief selector Inzamamul Haq said.

Squad for first two Tests: Muhammad Hafeez, Imamul Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Baber Azam, Saad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmad (captain), Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Abbas, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza.