ICC TEST RANKINGS: Herath signs off at No 8 on bowlers’ table

DUBAI: There was a fair bit of movement on both the batsmen’s and bowlers’ charts following the Test matches in Sylhet and Galle.

It happens rarely, teams coming from far away and winning Test matches — quite comfortably at that — in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. That’s what Zimbabwe and England have just done, beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively in their first Test contests.

Rangana Herath, the iconic Sri Lankan left-arm spinner, finished his international career in Galle, and did not have one of his great outings.

He picked up just three wickets over two innings, and that saw him slip from No 7 to No 8 in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

Returning to Sylhet, for the Test match that finished first, at the end of Zimbabwe’s 151-run win over Bangladesh, the noteworthy performers from Zimbabwe were rewarded.

Hamilton Masakadza, the Zimbabwe captain, hit 52 and 48 on a tough pitch, and that helped him gain 12 spots to move up to No 34 with a career-high 568 points, while the other batting star for the team, Sean Williams, who scored 88 and 20, also earned a career-high 429 points and got to a career-best No 77, a jump of 17 places.

From Bangladesh’s point of view, the standout performer was Taijul Islam, the left-arm spinner, who had 11 wickets in the match. Islam’s feat took him up five positions to No 31, his best ever, with a career-high points tally of 569.

Across in Galle, where England won by 211 runs, Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes were the big performers with the bat and Moeen Ali and Jack Leach with the ball.

Jennings, who scored 46 and 146 not out, jumped a remarkable 41 places to No 46 with 518 points — his best ever, while Foakes, a centurion in his first Test innings, entered the rankings at No 69.

Ali moved up four places to No 27 after picking up eight wickets in the game, while Leach achieved a career-best ranking of No 74 — up 38 spots — with career-best points after returning five wickets in the game.

ICC Test player rankings: Batsmen (top 10): 1. Virat Kohli (Ind), 935 points; 2. Steve Smith (Aus), 910; 3. Kane Williamson (NZ), 847; 4. Joe Root (Eng), 808; 5. David Warner (Aus), 803; 6. C Pujara (Ind), 765; 7. D Karunaratne (SL), 725; 8. Dean Elgar (SA), 724; 9. D Chandimal (SL), 709; 10. Aiden Markram (SA), 703.

Bowlers (top 10): 1. James Anderson (Eng), 896 points; 2. Kagiso Rabada (SA), 882; 3. Mohammad Abbas (Pak), 829; 4. Vernon Philander (SA), 826; 5. Ravindra Jadeja (Ind), 812; 6. Trent Boult (NZ), 795; 7. Pat Cummins (Aus), 784; 8. Rangana Herath (SL), 782; 9. R Ashwin (Ind), 777; 10. Jason Holder (WI), 766.

All-rounders (top five): 1. Shakib Al Hasan (Ban), 411 points; 2. Ravindra Jadeja (Ind), 400; 3. Jason Holder (WI), 380; 4. Vernon Philander (SA), 370; 5. R Ashwin (Ind), 341; 5. Ben Stokes (Eng), 341.