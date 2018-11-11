Chillier days ahead

Islamabad : With the winter season already set in, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast the start of the month's first rainy spell today (Sunday) promising further drop in temperatures.

According to a spokesman for the PMD, the rains to be caused by a westerly wave will last until Wednesday.

"Though the continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country, a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Sunday (November 14)," he said.

The rainy spell will be the first of three forecast by the PMD for this month.

While forecasting above normal nationwide rainfall in November, the weatherman said two to three rainy spells would occur in different parts of the country in the month.

He said there was a probability of 60-70 percent of above normal rainfall in the country's northern parts and nearly normal rainfall in southern areas, while the above normal temperatures would persist in central and southern parts of the country. The weatherman said the rainy spells would take place in the northern half of the country, while snow would fall over the hills. He warned that fog/smog would be seen in the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtun-khwa and upper Sindh in the month.