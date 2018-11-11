Sun Nov 11, 2018
World

REUTERS
November 11, 2018
Lebanon’s Aoun vows to find solution over govt impasse

World

REUTERS
November 11, 2018

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that a solution would be found to a political row that has blocked the formation of a new national unity government for more than six months since a general election in May.

The country is in dire need of a government able to implement economic reforms that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says are necessary.

The last sticking point surrounds Sunni Muslim representation in the country’s cabinet where the 30 seats must be allocated along sectarian lines.

The powerful Shi’ite Muslim group Hezbollah says one of its Sunni allies must be represented in the government to reflect the gains they made in the election. But Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, who is Lebanon’s main Sunni politician and enjoys Western backing, has ruled out allocating any of his cabinet seats to them.

The Hezbollah-allied Sunnis are also known for their close ties to the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Aoun said no effort would be spared to resolve the problem. “The matter requires bravery and patience to reach the end, but we will find the solution because waiting is a waste of time,” a statement from the presidency cited Aoun as saying in a meeting with the head of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church.

A statement from Hezbollah on Saturday said the group’s leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, had met with Aoun’s son-in-law and close advisor Gebran Bassil to discuss the formation of a government and efforts “to resolve the complications”.

