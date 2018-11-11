Floods in Jordan kill 11, force tourists to flee Petra

AMMAN: Flash floods killed 11 people in Jordan and forced nearly 4,000 tourists to flee the famed ancient desert city of Petra, emergency services said on Saturday. Search teams were scouring valleys near the historic hill town of Madaba for two young girls still missing after Friday’s floods, civil defence spokesman Iyad Amru told state television in an update. Five people have already been confirmed dead in the area southwest of the capital Amman after torrential rains swept the south of the kingdom. To the east, three people were killed near Dabaa on the Desert Highway, one of Jordan’s three main north-south arteries, while one was killed near Maan in the south. Government spokeswoman Jumana Ghneimat said the highway was cut in both directions. The Jordanian army deployed helicopters and all-terrain vehicles to help with the search and rescue operation. A rescuer was also among the dead, the civil defence spokesman said. State television said the waters had reached as high as four metres (13 feet) in parts of the red-rock ravine city of Petra and the adjacent Wadi Musa desert. It broadcast footage of tourists sheltering on high ground on both sides of the access road to Jordan’s biggest attraction. The government spokeswoman said 3,762 tourists were evacuated.