Yemen loyalists take Hodeida’s main hospital

ADEN: Pro-government forces fighting Huthi rebels in Yemen have taken the main hospital in the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeida, government military officials said Saturday.

The May 22 Hospital lies in the east of the rebel-held city, a key aid conduit that is the target of a renewed offensive by the Saudi and Emirati-backed government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

On Thursday, loyalist forces backed by Saudi air strikes entered the city for the first time, pushing towards the port and using bulldozers to remove concrete road blocks installed by the rebels.

Officials said pro-government forces took over the hospital on Friday evening.

Amnesty International had accused the Huthis on Thursday of “deliberate militarisation” of the facility after they stationed fighters on its roof.

A medical source told AFP on Wednesday that the rebels had forced staff out of the hospital and set up sniper positions.

Nearly 80 percent of Yemen’s commercial imports and practically all UN-supervised humanitarian aid pass through Hodeida’s port.

The Huthis have controlled Hodeida since 2014 when they overran the capital Sanaa and swept though much of the rest of the country, triggering an intervention by the Saudi-led coalition the following year and a devastating war of attrition. The rebels have since been driven out of virtually all of the south and much of the Red Sea coast. Nearly 10,000 Yemenis have been killed in the conflict since 2015, according to the World Health Organization. Human rights groups say the real death toll may be five times higher.