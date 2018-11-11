Trump calls off trip to US military cemetery due to bad weather

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: US President Donald Trump on Saturday called off a trip to a World War I US military cemetery in France because of bad weather, the White House said. Trump, who is in France for ceremonies to mark the end of the 1914-18 war, cancelled his visit to the Bois Belleau battlefield and cemetery east of Paris because of “scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” it said.
PARIS: US President Donald Trump on Saturday called off a trip to a World War I US military cemetery in France because of bad weather, the White House said. Trump, who is in France for ceremonies to mark the end of the 1914-18 war, cancelled his visit to the Bois Belleau battlefield and cemetery east of Paris because of “scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” it said.
Comments