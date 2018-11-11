Sun Nov 11, 2018
World

AFP
November 11, 2018
Trump calls off trip to US military cemetery due to bad weather

World

AFP
November 11, 2018

PARIS: US President Donald Trump on Saturday called off a trip to a World War I US military cemetery in France because of bad weather, the White House said. Trump, who is in France for ceremonies to mark the end of the 1914-18 war, cancelled his visit to the Bois Belleau battlefield and cemetery east of Paris because of “scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” it said.

