Trump calls off trip to US military cemetery due to bad weather

PARIS: US President Donald Trump on Saturday called off a trip to a World War I US military cemetery in France because of bad weather, the White House said. Trump, who is in France for ceremonies to mark the end of the 1914-18 war, cancelled his visit to the Bois Belleau battlefield and cemetery east of Paris because of “scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” it said.